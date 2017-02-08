Mandy Moore’s Parents Are Not Fans Of Her This Is Us Character

Unsurprisingly, Mandy Moore's mom and dad diligently follow their daughter's work, but even the parents of celebrities still find ways to embarrass their kids. After the latest episode of This Is Us aired on Tuesday night, Moore received some texts from her parents that weren't so complimentary of her character, Rebecca. Long story short, they're suspicious.
"Great show tonight Mimi!!! Pretty heavy!!! Wow! Xoxoxo," her mother's message begins. "Although Rebecca has issues, doesn't she? Hopefully she is made to look better in future episodes. Right now, Jack is the superhero." The episode in question featured a flashback to Rebecca and Jack's wedding and a closer look at the problems they were having in their marriage. Turns out, Moore's dad had similar thoughts, getting straight to the point with "You are so mean." "After Jack was so sweet and romantic, you tell him about the tour," he continued. "Your timing was awful." It wasn't all disappointment, though. "We loved the episode," her father added. "Xoxo." Luckily, it doesn't seem like Moore was too concerned. While she initially responded with disbelief ("Whaaaaa? Really?") she knows that her parents are processing this rollercoaster of a series just like the rest of us. "Mom and Dad know how to keep it real," she captioned the photo. "Thanks guys?" Perhaps Moore's parents should write some recaps of their own.
