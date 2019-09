You Have To See Bella Hadid’s Dress From Every Angle

Model and catwalk whisperer Bella Hadid has been giving us everything we need and more this Fashion Month . Her street style is so good and bountiful right now, we're scared we're going to blink and miss yet another major moment. We showed you what the hustle and flow of New York did to her style at the beginning of her modeling career, and since then, her fashion choices just keep getting edgier and edgier (compared to her sister, Gigi). At last night's Bulgari dinner in Milan, Hadid turned a look that was so cool, you had to see it from at least three angles.