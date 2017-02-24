You Have To See Bella Hadid’s Dress From Every Angle

Model and catwalk whisperer Bella Hadid has been giving us everything we need and more this Fashion Month. Her street style is so good and bountiful right now, we're scared we're going to blink and miss yet another major moment. We showed you what the hustle and flow of New York did to her style at the beginning of her modeling career, and since then, her fashion choices just keep getting edgier and edgier (compared to her sister, Gigi). At last night's Bulgari dinner in Milan, Hadid turned a look that was so cool, you had to see it from at least three angles.
Decked out in a silver Alexandre Vaulthier dress, the model celebrated the launch of her Bulgari ambassadorship and accessories campaign alongside pals Winnie Harlow and Jasmine Sanders. The chainmail dress reminds us a bit of pal Kendall Jenner's birthday look last year, only with a couple more moving parts. Looking at the getup head-on, one would say the look is pretty tame. Save for a missing sleeve, Hadid's covered up, for the most part. But from the opposite side, the missing fabric makes her back the perfect canvas to display her Bulgari serpent necklace on. And from a diagonal vantage point, the dress continues that opposites idea, where Hadid's covered up from one side and exposed from another.
If all of this sounds like some sort of complicated math problem, or like trying to visualize the rough sketch of some mad scientist-like designer, don't worry, you'll see what we mean in the slideshow ahead. Vaulthier is known for his barely-there designs, but this has to be his coolest illusion yet. And what better model to test it out on than daring, crop-top loving Bella?