Nick Viall Is Randomly Friends With That Other Lord Of The Ring, Elijah Wood

One's got his pick of Neil Lane engagement rings. The other is the owner of the One Ring. Perhaps it makes sense, then, that Nick Viall of The Bachelor and Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood would be real-life pals? The random relationship was revealed when Wood, who famously played Frodo Baggins in the LOTR films, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon couldn't resist quizzing the former child star about his "bizarre" friendship. "I'm friends with Nick," Wood, whose credits also include North and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, confirmed. Turns out Wood knows the Bachelor star through his friend Kyle. "I've known Nick since before he became The Bachelor, is the craziest thing," he shared. "My friend Kyle saw him at Lollapalooza and recognized him, took a photo with him. They became friends and they started hanging out when Nick moved out to L.A. and they became fast friends. So he was just around and I would hang out with him, and I kind of knew about his Bachelorette experiences and found it fascinating." Then Chris Harrison came calling (again). "So I knew he was The Bachelor before it was announced and everything," Wood bragged to an extremely envious Fallon. "Then he's on lock for two months, and nobody knows what's going on." Of Viall's inability to communicate with his pals, Wood quipped, "it's worse than jail. Except you've 20 girls." Wood also defended his friend from accusations that he's not really looking for love. "Here's the thing about Nick," Wood said, truly proving to be the Frodo to Viall's Sam. "I think a lot of people question whether that is really him on the show in the way that he is presenting himself. And that is him. He's a very genuine individual, he's got a lot of integrity, I can unequivocally say that." The friendship has turned Wood, who had never watched The Bachelor, into a viewer who's glued to his seat every Monday. And yes, he's familiar with Corinne and her "platinum vagine." His most precious pick, though? Like everyone else, he was rooting for Rachel. Nick, you've let us all down. Watch Wood's hilarious Bachelor reenactment in the video below.
