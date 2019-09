According to data from OkCupid , daters' views on Trump, whether positive or negative, were considered a major deal-breaker amongst singles who are considering their potential matches. Last week, OkCupid released a new set of questions relating to issues that we're all talking about right now. Amongst the topics were the immigration ban golden showers , and of course, Trump himself. And while the dating app reported that topics are marked as "important" by at least half of users who reply, 3/4ths of users rated these three topics as being essential to answer when seeking a match.