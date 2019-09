Trump’s Presidency Has People Coupling Up Like They Did After 9/11

Saying that Donald Trump has affected millions of people since he took office in January is the understatement of 2017, and it’s only February. (UGH, right?) But there are millions of Americans that he’s influencing who may not even realize it — us single folk looking to couple up before cuffing season comes to an end. You'd think we'd be holed up at home, too depressed, too exhausted from marching, or (in the case of my fellow straight women) too pissed off at the male population to even consider opening our dating apps. But it turns out the opposite is true. Our pussy-grabber-in-chief is actually causing major spikes in online dating membership and activity — numbers some folks haven't seen in over a decade. “I was actually here [at eHarmony] when September 11 happened, and some of the things that we saw then are similar to the things we see now,” says Grant Langston, CEO of eHarmony , explaining that after the 9/11 attacks there was a major spike in membership, connections, and communications. People don't want to be home alone with the news. They're seeking companionship. "It's just unstable times," Langston adds. That’s right. People are reacting to the Trump presidency with the same intensity as they did after 9/11 — and haven't since. Langston notes that he’s seen those same upticks since the election on November 8 (about a 35% increase) during what are typically some of the slowest months in online dating. And, it's the first time he’s seen numbers like this in 15 years. The elections and re-elections of both George W. Bush and Barack Obama didn’t influence membership in any discernible way. Now, before we write this off as a phenomenon unique to eHarmony users — who we tend to think of as the more marriage-minded of online daters — consider this: These numbers are across the board. From OkCupid to lesbian dating app Her, people are swiping and messaging more, not less. Whether it’s a booty call or something more serious, people are looking to connect in any way they can. Bernadette Libonate, the director of brand partnerships over at OkCupid , reports that between January 20 and 31 this year, the number of photo uploads on the site increased 37% from the same time period in 2016. “There’s also been an uptick in messaging,” she says.