This App Will Match You With Someone Who Hates The Same Things You Do

While many relationships are founded on people liking the same things, the real bonding often happens over the things we absolutely hate. The moment you can move past pleasant niceties and get to complaining is a true sign that a relationship is a success, so the new app Hater is speeding up that process. The dating app takes the age-old concept of swiping and applies it to things like cilantro and Donald Trump. Then, you swipe on people who best match those dislikes. "What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it’s often swept under the rug in our public persona," Brendan Alper, CEO of Hater, said in a statement. "We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it’s easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles." The app hopes this takes the awkwardness out of icebreakers since now, you can dive right into the nitty-gritty of what really matters. While an app founded on hating things may sound negative, the creators stress that it's not about bigotry, bullying, or hate speech. They hope bonding over hatred of something like pickles will actually bring some whimsy back to dating. "Dating is supposed to be fun," Alper said. "Somewhere along the line, dating apps lost sight of that. Hater wants to bring it back."
