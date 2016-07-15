Which Dating App Is Right For Your Personality?

If you're bored with incessantly swiping left and right, it might be time to switch up your dating app game. Luckily, there are more than enough options to choose from.
You can find an interest-based app that helps you immediately identify things you have common with a potential date. Align, for example, focuses on finding romantic matches based on zodiac signs. Sniffr allows you to connect with fellow dog owners.
Or, if you prefer to choose from a more general dating pool, you can pick your app based on frequency of matches. Apps like Coffee Meets Bagel send just one suggested match each day, while Tinder allows you to swipe through a seemingly endless amount of profiles.
So, which dating app is best for your personality? Take our quiz, below, to find out. Then, craft your perfect first message. Happy matchmaking!
Or, if you prefer to choose from a more general dating pool, you can pick your app based on frequency of matches. Apps like Coffee Meets Bagel send just one suggested match each day, while Tinder allows you to swipe through a seemingly endless amount of profiles.
So, which dating app is best for your personality? Take our quiz, below, to find out. Then, craft your perfect first message. Happy matchmaking!
Advertisement