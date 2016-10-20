This article was originally published on February 19, 2016.
We all know, whether firsthand or through acquaintances, that online dating can be a horror show. The silver lining: Horrifying messages are ideal material for war stories, and depressing or entertaining websites and articles that feature egregious digital overtures abound.
A select few first messages in this mess, however, lead to IRL relationships. A 2015 survey conducted by Mic found that 9.4% of the 2,373 coupled 18-to-34-year-olds who participated met their partners online. To celebrate connections sparked on the internet, we collected eight first online-dating messages that actually worked — as in, they led to relationships in the meatspace. Some messages are long, some short; some begin with greetings, while others leap directly into conversation.
They are all, however, polite and friendly, and while some are complimentary, none are overtly sexual. Take note, single swipers! Click through to witness the first bloomings of real-life love.
