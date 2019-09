Liberal Women Are Cleaning Up On OkCupid

Looking to find love online? Well, let's hope you're an advocate for equal rights. Oh, and believing in a free press and a healthy masturbation habit can't hurt, either. Why? Because women who self-identify as progressive on these issues and various others are killing it at the OkCupid game, Mashable reports . "Want to find success on OkCupid?" the publication asks. "Don't be a Republican." According to new data from the app , the most sought-after women on OkCupid are liberal, outspoken, sexual, and educated. Sign us up. The strongest marker of success on OkCupid (" success " is counted as deactivating your account because you met someone on the app) is displaying your support for same-sex marriage; women who do so are 85% more likely to find love on the app. A stated obligation to help one's fellow human beings similarly increases the likelihood of success on OkCupid — by 72%. Wow, compassion making you popular? What a novel idea these days. "Caring about the equality of fellow human beings is the most distinguishing quality of women who’ve found their match on OkCupid," a spokesperson from the app stated in a blog post, "and we’re pretty damn proud of that."