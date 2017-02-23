Glossier Finally Made This A Permanent Part Of Its Family

I hate makeup. And yet, I love Glossier. So clearly the brand's whole "this isn't really makeup except it secretly is" marketing approach is working. (Actually, the tagline is "skin first, makeup second" but same thing.)
Still, if you had told me two years ago that I would be wearing a highlighter today, let alone singing its praises on the internet, I would have scoffed at the sheer unimportance of such an item. Don't we all have things to do and places to be? Who could possibly be bothered to make their brow bones dewier? Apparently, me — and the 10,000 people on Glossier waiting lists.
Advertisement
Now, the brand's Haloscope highlighter — the product that made so many of us drink the Glossier Kool-Aid in the first place — has gained a lasting third edition. Bustle reports that the Moonstone shade is now a permanent part of the Haloscope family, according to Glossier's Instagram Story. The brand posted a photo of the highlighter collection, flagging Moonstone as its "newest, permanent member," with a grinning emoji.
Moonstone was introduced in 2016 as part of Glossier's holiday Black Tie set — which meant you had to shell out $75 for the whole shebang (which also included eyeliner, lip gloss, and nail polish) if you wanted to try the highlighter. Now, you can buy the "dewy duochrome" shade à la carte — as it should be.
So there you have it: a permanent third version of the often-sold-out cult favorite that's converting both makeup haters and people who actually knew what a highlighter was before last year. Because it's not really makeup — except it secretly is.
Advertisement