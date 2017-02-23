L.A. beauty trends last about as long as a metered parking spot on Abbott Kinney. Just this past month we've seen '80s-inspired pink lips, brassy undereyes, and upside-down makeup dominate the red carpet — then quickly get replaced by the next hot new look. But we have a feeling the latest makeup trend in L.A. could be around for a while — and it's undoubtably the most flattering of them all. Enter: the new nude lip.
Somewhere between beige and rose, with a modern purple undertone, mauve lips are slowly usurping classic nude and red. And it's not just in Hollywood. Mauve showed up at show after show during NYFW, too. (But more on that ahead.) And luckily, it looks great on most skin tones and in most textures. Gloss? Great! Prefer matte? That's rad, too. Can't spend more than $8? We got you.
Ahead, we've rounded up five of our favorite mauve looks from the past few weeks to inspire you to try it, too — plus a Fashion Week bonus that we can't wait to cop. When the bandwagon is this flattering, it's silly not to jump on, right?