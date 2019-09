L.A. beauty trends last about as long as a metered parking spot on Abbott Kinney. Just this past month we've seen '80s-inspired pink lips, brassy undereye s, and upside-down makeup dominate the red carpet — then quickly get replaced by the next hot new look. But we have a feeling the latest makeup trend in L.A. could be around for a while — and it's undoubtably the most flattering of them all. Enter: the new nude lip.