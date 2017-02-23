Somewhere between beige and rose, with a modern purple undertone, mauve lips are slowly usurping classic nude and red. And it's not just in Hollywood. Mauve showed up at show after show during NYFW, too. (But more on that ahead.) And luckily, it looks great on most skin tones and in most textures. Gloss? Great! Prefer matte? That's rad, too. Can't spend more than $8? We got you.