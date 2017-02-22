Did Your Favorite Love Actually Couple Stay Together?

A lot has changed since Love Actually was released in 2003, but we're hoping some things have stayed the same. The reunion, which is set to air on March 24 to raise money for Comic Relief's Red Nose Day, already teased us with photos of some of our favorite cast members back in action, and now Martine McCutcheon, who played Hugh Grant's love interest, has even more gossip.
McCutcheon appeared on the show Loose Women to talk a little bit about the reunion, as well as her relationship with Grant.
"We still text each other and see each other," the actress revealed. "'We just have the banter – we’re so different – we’re from such different backgrounds."
In fact, when the two found out about the reunion, their first thoughts were about each other.
"When they asked me if I was doing it, I said 'Is Hugh doing it?' and apparently, he said, 'Is Martine doing it?'" she said. "But I know he would have done it without me."
Luckily, they're both on board for the short, but the big question remains: are they still together? McCutcheon sure hopes so.
"I’m hoping me and Hugh are still together because we’re filming together," she said on the show. "I'd love for them to have a couple of kids and for him to still be doing the silly dancing."
While things are looking good for this particular couple, McCutcheon shed some light on the duo we won't be seeing: Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman. The two played parents whose marriage was on the rocks, but without Rickman, who passed away early last year, the reunion would never do them justice.
"Emma Thompson said she’d prefer not to as it wouldn’t be the same without Alan Rickman," McCutcheon explained.
While a ten-minute short could never recreate the magic of the original, it sounds like it will be pretty close.
