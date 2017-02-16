Your Favorite Love Actually Twosome Just Shot Their Scenes & You Need To See What They Look Like Now
In news that seems to have been created for us, specifically, Love Actually is getting a "sequel." This ten-minute special will air on March 24 to raise money for Red Nose Day and feature a reunion of some of our favorite cast members — and two just shot their first scene.
Better than any of the romantic relationships in the 2003 Christmas classic is the father-son relationship between Daniel and Sam, played by Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The two were thick as thieves in the original film, and these new pictures from the set of the special are serving some serious nostalgia.
#rednosedayactually shoot. Day 1. Yum. pic.twitter.com/G7ihyTViw1— emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017
The photos, taken by Red Nose Day director Emma Freud (and editor of the original Love Actually script), show Liam Neeson in a turtleneck (!!! iconic) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster all grown up with a (fairly creepy) mustache to prove it.
So this just happened. #rednosedayactually day 1 of filming. Might have cried a tiny bit. pic.twitter.com/DQ3GxNSwLp— emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017
Then there's this photo, which requires some deep breaths. Looks like Daniel and Sam are going back to the bench where it all began, the bench where a tiny Brodie-Sangster uttered the words "Worse than the total agony of being in love?"
He was, of course, talking about his feelings for Joanna, who is also back and completely unrecognizable.
Oh hello #rednosedayactually cast member looking slightly older than she did in the original film.... pic.twitter.com/6OY7SHP9dc— emma freud (@emmafreud) February 16, 2017
The month ahead to the special's release feels like a long one, but you can stay updated on set photos and behind-the-scenes news by following the hashtag #rednosedayactually on Twitter.
