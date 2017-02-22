Jamie Lynn Spears Proves Daughter Maddie Is Back To Her Sporty Self After ATV Accident

Maddie Aldridge is on the mend and back to her sporty self following an ATV accident earlier this month. The 8-year-old's mother, country singer and former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears, shared a video of her daughter taking part in basketball practice for the first time since her February 5 accident. The grade-schooler, who is the niece of pop star Britney Spears, can be seen participating in a passing drills with a fellow teammate and making a basket.
"1st basketball practice today," Spears, who became pregnant with Maddie during her stint as a Nickelodeon star, captioned the video. "#Godisgood." Maddie, whose father is Spears' ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, appears to have recovered from her injuries. Though exact details have yet to be confirmed, she was reportedly riding ATVs with her mother and stepfather Jamie Watson on their Kentwood, Louisiana property when her vehicle overturned, leaving her submerged in a pond for a few minutes before being rescued and airlifted to Children's Hospital in New Orleans. The child was unconscious and listed as being in stable but critical condition, prompting calls for prayers from the Spears family, including her famous aunt. Maddie regained consciousness two days later, and is now recuperating at home. "She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident," the Spears family said in a statement to People at the time. "Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident." An Instagram post shared by Jamie Lynn for Valentine's Day noted that her only child was not "quite ready" to return to school. If this basketball video is anything to go by, however, life seems to be returning to normal.
