Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Has Regained Consciousness

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge regained consciousness following an ATV accident at her parents' Louisiana home on Sunday. A rep for the Spears family gave People a statement on her recovery, written by the county sheriff's department. Maddie woke up with her father, mother, and stepfather at her side. "She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident," the statement reads. "Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident." According to a police statement obtained by People on Monday, Maddie accidentally steered the ATV she was driving into a pond. "The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report said. Maddie was trapped underwater inside the ATV by both her seat belt and the safety netting. Fortunately, an ambulance arrived on the scene within two minutes, at which point Jamie Lynn's only child was rescued and transported to a hospital. Yesterday, her aunt Britney posted a sweet message on Instagram asking for hopes and prayers for her niece.
