Britney Spears Posts Touching Message To Hospitalized Niece

Rumors and reports are swirling about Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge. The 8-year-old is reportedly in critical but stable condition after she was involved in an ATV accident. Britney Spears has called reports about the accident "incorrect" in an official statement, but has yet to say what the inaccuracies are. Though details are still murky, the most complete narrative thus far provided seems to say that Aldridge was riding on an ATV which overcorrected heading into a turn and flipped into a pond, trapping the girl. It's unclear exactly how long she might have been submerged. We also don't know if she's responsive or not. Now, Britney has posted an Instagram in support of her beleaguered niece. "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece," the singer wrote. Fans have complied, flooding the comments of the post with well-wishes.
