Jamie Lynn Spears’ Family Addresses Reports Of Daughter Maddie’s ATV Accident

A representative for Britney Spears has released a statement following reports that her 8-year-old niece, Maddie, has been hospitalized following a serious ATV accident. Maddie Aldridge is the only child of the pop star's younger sister, country singer and former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears. "The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn's daughter Maddie are incorrect," a rep has told multiple media outlets. "Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family." Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reports that Jamie Spears, father of Britney and Jamie Lynn, has called on fans to pray for the family. He did not elaborate on his granddaughter's condition. "All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie," the Spears patriarch is quoted as saying. It's unclear which details are "incorrect." TMZ was the first to report the alleged incident, in which Maddie is said to have been riding an off-road vehicle that flipped over. Reports claim that she was briefly submerged in water and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, but that information has yet to be confirmed. We will update this story once more information has been released.
