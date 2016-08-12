Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Started 3rd Grade & You're Officially Old Now

Believe it or not, it's been almost 10 years since we last saw Jamie Lynn Spears as the titular character on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. And if that wasn't enough of a shock, Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is already starting 3rd grade. The actress and singer instagrammed a picture of her little one in her school uniform on Thursday. Warning, the plaid skirt, polo shirt, and knee socks might bring back some memories. Spears captioned the picture, "3rd grade," followed by several school-related emoji.
Spears' pregnancy as a teenager led to the end of her show, and she faced backlash in the press as a result. She's been incredibly open in discussing how she found out she was pregnant, as well as how her family handled the news. "My family's reaction was exactly what you [would expect] it to be: very shocked, very scared for me…but it was all out of love. I was the baby of the family having a baby," she told E! News. "When I told them I was pregnant, I think the best thing that they did was they supported me. They didn't just let me go do whatever I wanted, but they gave me the freedom to make my choices and grow up."
And now that her baby's grown into full big-kid status, the youngest Spears sister is working on her career again. In her recent TLC documentary, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out, she talked about writing and releasing new music. Welcome back, Jamie. Where has the time gone?
