Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Started 3rd Grade & You're Officially Old Now

Spears' pregnancy as a teenager led to the end of her show, and she faced backlash in the press as a result. She's been incredibly open in discussing how she found out she was pregnant , as well as how her family handled the news. "My family's reaction was exactly what you [would expect] it to be: very shocked, very scared for me…but it was all out of love. I was the baby of the family having a baby," she told E! News . "When I told them I was pregnant, I think the best thing that they did was they supported me. They didn't just let me go do whatever I wanted, but they gave me the freedom to make my choices and grow up."And now that her baby's grown into full big-kid status, the youngest Spears sister is working on her career again. In her recent TLC documentary, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out, she talked about writing and releasing new music. Welcome back, Jamie. Where has the time gone?