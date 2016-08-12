Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Started 3rd Grade & You're Officially Old Now

Believe it or not, it's been almost 10 years since we last saw Jamie Lynn Spears as the titular character on Nickelodeon's Zoey 101. And if that wasn't enough of a shock, Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is already starting 3rd grade. The actress and singer instagrammed a picture of her little one in her school uniform on Thursday. Warning, the plaid skirt, polo shirt, and knee socks might bring back some memories. Spears captioned the picture, "3rd grade," followed by several school-related emoji.

