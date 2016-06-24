She's back, y'all! Jamie Lynn Spears has been praising her big sister Britney lately. But the 25-year-old is making waves herself today with her new song "Sleepover." Spears' single is a catchy country ode to taking it slow. "This ain't no sleepover," she sings on the first track since her 2013 EP The Journey. Dare we say, she sounds not unlike a young Taylor Swift or Carrie Underwood.
Earlier this week, the young mom talked to Cosmopolitan about what her new music means to her. "[Over] the past eight years, I've been tucked away writing and creating and really finding my voice and my sound as an artist," she explained. "I wanted people to meet Jamie Lynn the adult for the very first time, so they can understand me as an artist." We'll also get a further look at the grown-up Jamie Lynn in her upcoming TLC documentary special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out, airing June 26. In the meantime, listen to the new track, below.
