Most people know Jamie Lynn Spears for either her sister, Britney, her pregnancy at age 16, or her early career as a Nickelodeon star. But soon, she'll be starring in her own TLC documentary — where she'll be the one to tell us who she is.
"I'm not just a child star and I'm not just someone's sister and I'm not just a teen mom," she says in the trailer. "For the first time, this is the real story."
The documentary will give us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her very public teenage pregnancy and show how it affected her. "I was a child then. I had to go grow up outside of the world's view," she says, explaining her disappearance from the spotlight. So, what was going on during those years when we heard nothing about her?
Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out will air on June 26, and we're excited to see what aspects of Spears' life have been hidden from us all this time.
