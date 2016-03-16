Britney Spears' baby sister recently took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry — a pretty big deal in the country music community. What she didn't know, though, was that Brit had flown in to introduce her to the audience.



"Thanks to the Opry for letting me introduce this beautiful young lady who is my heart and my soul," Britney told the crowd before Jamie Lynn came out. "Not only is she beautiful and extremely talented, she's my little sister." After the big surprise, the two women shared a super-sweet moment together on stage.



"I can't believe that my whole family kept this secret from me," Jamie Lynn said through tears. "I'm going to try and sing some songs for y'all." Check out the sweet sisterly bond between the Spears gals — and Jamie Lynn's big surprise moment — in the video below.



