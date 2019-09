This Is How Jamie Lynn Spears Found Out She Was Pregnant

Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out, premiered last night on TLC. The documentary special follows Spears' country music career, but it also delves into her personal history, including when she found out she was pregnant while still a teenager. Spears describes exactly how she realized she was going to be a teen mom.As Us Weekly reports , Spears recalls that her friend convinced her to take the test, and that they ultimately decided to take it in a gas station bathroom. "We didn't want to do it at home, so I went in the BP and I took a pregnancy test." When her friend saw the results, her reaction made it pretty clear what the test said, as Spears explains, "I was like, 'What? What? What?'"