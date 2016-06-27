Beam me up, RiRi.
You don't have to care about Vulcans to enjoy the latest trailer for Star Trek Beyond. Captain Kirk and his crew will be back in theaters on July 22, and they've recruited a feisty friend: Rihanna.
The new trailer offers up the first listen for the pop star's latest single, "Sledgehammer." More ballad than club hit, the song has Rihanna showing off her pipes as she croons "I hit a wall" over and over.
You don't have to care about Vulcans to enjoy the latest trailer for Star Trek Beyond. Captain Kirk and his crew will be back in theaters on July 22, and they've recruited a feisty friend: Rihanna.
The new trailer offers up the first listen for the pop star's latest single, "Sledgehammer." More ballad than club hit, the song has Rihanna showing off her pipes as she croons "I hit a wall" over and over.
The singer revealed her inner Trekkie as she teased the trailer to fans yesterday. Note that emoji, gang.
Now all we need is Rihanna's own music video for the track. We're thinking something sci-fi, sexy alien backup dancers, and maybe a cameo from Zoe Saldana's Uhura. Make it so, Rihanna.
Advertisement