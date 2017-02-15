Story from Entertainment News

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Heartwarming Update About Daughter Maddie

Marquita Harris
On Valentine's Day, Jamie Lynn Spears and her family let out a sigh of relief. Earlier this month, Spears' 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was reportedly airlifted to a hospital following an ATV accident. Yesterday, Jamie shared a photo of her daughter with a lengthy, promising caption. "Maddie isn't quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine's Day treats to her class today," she said. " It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats."
While Maddie isn't fully recovered, the kiddo is well on her way. After the accident, details regarding what exactly were never confirmed. Some outlets reported that Maddie was submerged under water after crashing the ATV into a ravine. Others noted the vehicle simply flipped over. Though Britney Spears did come forward and asked for "wishes and prayers" for her niece. She also kept fans updated throughout the scary incident.
