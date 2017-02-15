On February 15, 2002, Britney Spears made her film debut in the road trip dramedy Crossroads. The movie, which co-starred Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, pulled in a respectable $61 million at the box office. Most of those seats were filled by Brit's tween and teen fans, of course, who were clamoring to see their favorite pop star in all of her cinematic glory. (And knew all the words to Britney singles "I'm a Slave 4 U," "Overprotected," and "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," the later two of which were featured in the movie.)
Critics, however, were not so easily impressed. Crossroads has a decidedly rotten 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes. As sad as the numbers are, the brutality with which reviewers ripped apart the flick tell an even more pitiful story. Britney's acting was panned, as was the (mis)direction of Tamra Davis (Billy Madison) and the screenplay, which was penned by Shonda Rhimes, bizarrely enough.
The good news is that the scathing reviews are so utterly hostile that they actually cross the line from tragic to hilarious. So, now that we're a comfortable 15 years on from this train wreck, it's time to celebrate just how bad people actually though Crossroads was. Here are excerpts from the 13 most savage reviews.