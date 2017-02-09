Britney Spears Updates The World On Her Niece

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie Aldridge was seriously injured after an ATV accident and is currently in the hospital. Two days ago, Britney Spears wrote on Instagram, "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece." Today, she shared a similar message, but it was more hopeful. "We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress," she wrote. "Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let's all keep praying." The 8-year-old's ATV reportedly drove into a pond in Louisiana and left her trapped in the water. When she entered the hospital, she was in critical condition. But she's currently conscious and able to communicate, according to E! News.
"With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7," a family representative said in a statement. "She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident." She's still receiving oxygen, but the good news is that the damage from the accident isn't expected to be permanent.
