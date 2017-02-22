Paris Jackson Posts Birthday Tribute To Little Brother Blanket

Want to feel really old? Consider the fact that Blanket Jackson is now 15 years of age. Blanket, whose birth name is Prince Michael Jackson II, is the youngest son of the late Michael Jackson. In honor of his birthday yesterday, big sister Paris posted a cute throwback pic on Instagram. "Ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today," the 18-year-old model, who will soon appear on Star, captioned the snapshot of her and her younger sib pulling goofy faces as children. "Slow the fuck down. I want you to stay a baby forever. This 'lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people I know. Watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super-terrifying but I honestly can't tell you how proud I am. I love you so much, B."
Advertisement
ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today. slow the fuck down, i want you to stay a baby forever ??? this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know. watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B
Big brother Prince, meanwhile, has yet to make any birthday greetings public, though fans have flooded his own Instagram comments with well wishes. While Blanket, who apparently also goes by the nickname Bigi, was raised by the King of Pop until his death in 2009, he does not share a mother with his older siblings. Prince and Paris were delivered by Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe, while the identity of Blanket's mother was never revealed, but is believed to have been a surrogate. Her brother's birthday isn't the only big event Paris has been celebrating this week. Yesterday she surfaced on the cover of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book, which features an interview with Star and Empire creator Lee Daniels. The discussion saw Paris opening up about her mother's cancer battle — she and Rowe plan to get tattoos together — as well as her father's impact on her life. "He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with as much love and kindness as possible," she told Daniels. "I would say 99% of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world," she added. "He is my roots."
Advertisement