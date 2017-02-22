Paris Jackson Posts Birthday Tribute To Little Brother Blanket

ughhhhhh my little man is 15 today. slow the fuck down, i want you to stay a baby forever ??? this lil dude right here is one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people i know. watching you grow up and slowly become a man is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am. i love you so much B

