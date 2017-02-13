The Grammys are a time for music legends and up-and-comers to share a stage. It's also a time to honor the people in the music industry who have passed away over the previous year. In 2010, Paris Jackson, daughter of pop legend Michael, took the stage at the Grammys to accept a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of her late dad. On the red carpet for the 2017 Grammys, the 18-year-old told E! News that Beyoncé helped her get through that bittersweet moment. But first, the Lemonade nominee made Jackson really, really nervous. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest, Jackson told the host that making eye contact with Queen Bey totally floored her. Though she accepted the award with her brother Prince Michael, even he couldn't shake her Bey-induced nerves: "I was really nervous and I made eye contact with Beyoncé who was like in the first row and I like almost peed myself, I was so excited and then I like couldn't think of what to say," said Jackson of accepting the award. Girl, who hasn't been there? Well, pretty much anyone who hasn't had the blessing to be in the presence of such greatness but... whatever. Could another Bey-related moment happen in 2017? It's totally possible. The actress — she'll make her TV debut on an upcoming episode of Fox's Star — is presenting an award tonight, and Beyoncé is nominated for pretty much everything. Here's hoping that Jackson keeps her cool — I know I would be internally freaking out. Check out Refinery29's red carpet coverage below:
