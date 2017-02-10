The 59th Grammys are almost here! The awards show will take place on Sunday, and it will feature performances from a lot of music legends. We're talking Lady Gaga (with Metallica!), Adele, the Weeknd, John Legend, and more.
But have you ever wondered what goes on offstage, and how the audience order is determined? As Cosmopolitan points out, the seating chart is likely influenced by nominations; you don't want the winners stuck walking all the way to the stage from the back of the room.
Of course, being an influencer doesn't hurt your chances of sitting in the front, either. That said, it's no surprise that Beyoncé and Jay Z, along with Kendrick Lamar and several other stars, will be sitting front and center this weekend. (Beyoncé has a whopping nine nominations for this year's Grammys.)
Click through to see where some of the music industry's biggest names will be sitting this weekend (provided the signs aren't moved between now and Sunday).