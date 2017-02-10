How To Watch Beyoncé, Adele, Lady Gaga & All The Grammy Action Live This Weekend

If you haven't already lost your chill upon hearing that Queen B (and her twins) will grace the stage at this weekend's Grammy Awards, then the remaining list of confirmed performers should be enough to put you over the edge. This Sunday, we'll see Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys, the Weeknd, Lady Gaga (two weeks in a row!), and Katy Perry, as well special tributes to Prince and George Michael. You can also expect a very special Carpool Karaoke at some point during the show, since the man in the driver's seat, James Corden, will be hosting. While watching the show won't be free, you can do so for just a little more than the cost of a venti Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino. If you already get basic channels, tune in to CBS at 8 p.m., when the Grammys will kick off. If not, sign up for CBS All Access. You can get the first month free for the limited commercials package (after one week the cost will be $5.99 per month) or opt for the commercial free option for $9.99 per month. You can stream All Access on your iPhone, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and more. If you want to see the styles as stars head into L.A.'s Staples Center, go to Grammy Live. The site will stream red carpet coverage at 7:30 p.m. Once the show begins, Grammy Live will air exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. Cannot. Contain. The. Excitement.
