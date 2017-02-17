Riley Keough Talks About Former Stepdads Michael Jackson & Nicolas Cage

These days, Riley Keough is famous for her roles in The Girlfriend Experience — for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination — and films like American Honey and Mad Max: Fury Road. But, given her Hollywood pedigree, it's hard to ignore the fact that she's been famous since birth. Elvis Presley is the grandfather who died long before she was born. Priscilla Presley is her grandmother. Lisa Marie Presley is her mother, and her stepfathers have included both Nicolas Cage and the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. Keough touched on those relationships during her interview with T The New York Times Style Magazine. Of Jackson, to whom her mother was married from 1994 to 1996, she said, "I loved him." Her childhood included trips to Jackson's Neverland Ranch. "There were toys everywhere, animals everywhere, kids everywhere," the 27-year-old actress told the magazine. "It was like being at Disneyland all day." Her response to Cage is a bit more cryptic. “My mom’s a tough bitch," she explained, a reference to the actor's short-lived marriage to Presley from 2002 to 2004. Sadly, that's probably the only dirt we're going to get. If these walls could talk, eh?
