"She's particularly interested in what we do," one of the lawyers interviewing Christine for an internship at their prestigious firm says after she leaves the interview. "She's not bad," another responds. "You can be whoever you want to be," her friend Avery (Kate Lyn Sheil) says before Christine — who decides to go by Chelsea when she's escorting — meets the man who will become her first client. Avery describes Christine as smarter and more beautiful than she is. It's difficult to get a full portrait of the lady at the center of the series when there's so much telling being done by other people, and so little showing of herself.