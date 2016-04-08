

What drew you to playing a sex worker?

"It wasn’t that she was a sex worker. It was reading a story about a girl who was very different from your average female lead. She’s kind of selfish and controlling. She’s not perfect and she’s complicated. I was very interested in telling the story of a girl who ended up in sex work who wasn’t a victim. Because that happens and that is something I didn’t know much about. I was like, Really? People would decide to do this? As their life career? The way that Amy and Lodge and Steven wanted to do that was by showing it in the most unbiased, nonjudgmental way possible, and letting viewers feel the way they want to. You’re watching more than this girl doing sex work. You’re watching this girl trying to figure out who she is, doing all these weird things, and sex work happens to be one of them. That tells a lot about who she is as a person. Because you are like, are you a sociopath?"



Did you do research or reading before starting the role?

"I wanted to watch all the content I could on the subject of high-class escorting or girlfriend-experiencing. I did watch a bit on other sex work, but that’s not the story we were telling, so it was kind of off-topic."



What did you watch?

"Just anything I could find on YouTube, online, on Netflix. I read articles. There’s a world where very smart girls are putting themselves through college by doing this. And they like it. That’s who we were interested in talking to. We talked to girls who were and are girlfriend-experience escorts. They loved their jobs. Some of them were putting themselves through college. Some of them were retired, but still talked very fondly about it and their clients, and how much they loved doing it… This is what we’re conditioned to think is really fucking weird."

