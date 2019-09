Paris Jackson Posts Birthday Tribute To Little Brother Blanket

Big brother Prince, meanwhile, has yet to make any birthday greetings public, though fans have flooded his own Instagram comments with well wishes. While Blanket, who apparently also goes by the nickname Bigi, was raised by the King of Pop until his death in 2009, he does not share a mother with his older siblings. Prince and Paris were delivered by Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe, while the identity of Blanket's mother was never revealed, but is believed to have been a surrogate. Her brother's birthday isn't the only big event Paris has been celebrating this week. Yesterday she surfaced on the cover of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book , which features an interview with Star and Empire creator Lee Daniels. The discussion saw Paris opening up about her mother's cancer battle — she and Rowe plan to get tattoos together — as well as her father's impact on her life. "He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with as much love and kindness as possible," she told Daniels. "I would say 99% of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world," she added. "He is my roots."