Sophie Turner Got Some Sweet Birthday Wishes

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner just turned 21 and she's getting plenty of love.
While some of us can't remember our own 21st birthdays, Turner can look back at this one forever. Thanks to social media, she's got all the well wishes permanently saved online. Her GoT co-stars and famous friends wished her well on Twitter, but sadly didn't offer any news on the upcoming season of GoT. Hey, spoilers can be anywhere, right?
Maisie Williams, who has shown us time and again that she and Turner are more than just chummy co-stars, shared a sweet tweet with a throwback pic. In the photo, a young Williams is literally looking up at Turner, who's just a bit taller. "Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one," she wrote.
Happy 21st Birthday @SophieT— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) February 21, 2017
Forever looking up to you, in more ways than one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/43cCih2KeJ
Peter Dinklage offered up some fun stuff, too. He posted a collage of Turner pics to Twitter and added a few celebratory emoji. This isn't the first time that Dinklage has shown his costar social media love. Just last week, he left a comment on Turner's Instagram post from the BAFTAS along with Turner's boyfriend, Joe Jonas. They both had the same reaction to the pic: the fire emoji.
Happy 21st Birthday, Sophie Turner! ?? pic.twitter.com/QEqBh4nL8U— Peter Dinklage (@Peter_Dinklage) February 21, 2017
It wasn't just her GoT co-stars wishing her a happy 21st. Millie Bobby Brown, star of Netflix's Stranger Things, gave Turner a shoutout on Twitter. She posted the same photo to Instagram and added, "Thank you for being such a great role model."
During the Emmys, Turner proved that the admiration goes both ways. "Oh my God, she's amazing. How is this happening? There are, like, 12-year-old kids who are 10 times better than all the adults," she said of Brown and her Stranger Things crew. "They're showing us all up. It's embarrassing."
Happy 21st birthday to this amazing girl! Have a great day Sophie?❤ @SophieT pic.twitter.com/2xqlyEhidR— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) February 21, 2017
