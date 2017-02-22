10 Fashion Month Trends You Already Own

My mother always tells me that I'd shop less if I focused more on the pieces I already have, instead of focusing on what I don't. So this year, at a time when fresh looks are coming down the runways all over the world and new arrivals are hitting hard at my local Zara, I'm trying to do just that. Maybe if I take a hard look at the trends coming out of Fashion Month and make mental note of all the things currently in my closet, I'll be able to resist that new kitten-heel bootie or deconstructed dress-shirt.