10 Fashion Month Trends You Already Own

My mother always tells me that I'd shop less if I focused more on the pieces I already have, instead of focusing on what I don't. So this year, at a time when fresh looks are coming down the runways all over the world and new arrivals are hitting hard at my local Zara, I'm trying to do just that. Maybe if I take a hard look at the trends coming out of Fashion Month and make mental note of all the things currently in my closet, I'll be able to resist that new kitten-heel bootie or deconstructed dress-shirt.
As it turns out, there's not only plenty of catwalk looks you can already buy, but also quite a few that you (and I) probably already own. With fashion's renewed love for classic wardrobe staples and menswear-inspired looks, there are plenty of on-point pieces already sitting in your closet. So, in case you (like me) are finding the urge to shop, shop, shop, ahead, we rounded up some of popular Fashion Month trends you didn't even realize you had. Here's to looking at your clothing with fresh eyes.