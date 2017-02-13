5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Already Buy

While the glamour of Fashion Week is always a fun spectacle to watch unfold, there are a few downsides to the clothes we typically see on the runways: For one, we usually have to wait months before we can actually purchase them (though the "see now, buy now" thing is certainly making that easier). Then, of course, there's the fact that a majority of the drool-worthy pieces are a little bit out of our everyday price range. Still, there are some trends we're itching to get our hands on as soon as we see them — and that requires some creativity.