Story from Entertainment News

Alyssa Milano's Side-By-Side Comparison Of Trump Tweets Vs. Quotes From Former Presidents

Amelia Edelman
Well, this was definitely a (Not My) President's Day for the record books. Some spent the three-day weekend like they would any other year: hitting the sales or the nature trails, perhaps. Some, on the other hand, spent Monday the same way they spent Sunday — and last weekend, and basically every weekend in 2017: protesting President Donald Trump and his policies.
But while #NotMyPresidentsDay protests hit the streets across the country, Alyssa Milano was having a clever little protest of her own on Twitter. In honor of the holiday, our favorite self-memer tweeted a series of quotes from wise presidents of yore. And she paired each one with a quote — an original tweet, rather — from President Trump himself. We would call the difference shocking if it wasn't exactly what we'd expect.
Advertisement
"If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader," says a quote from President John Quincy Adams alongside Trump gem "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"
We'll let the rest of the tweets speak for themselves.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series