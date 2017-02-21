Alyssa Milano's Side-By-Side Comparison Of Trump Tweets Vs. Quotes From Former Presidents

"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall." -Ronald Reagan https://t.co/r0j3FPZx3E— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
"If we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity." -JFK https://t.co/92kpelNY09— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
"You can not stop the spread of an idea by passing a law against it." -Harry S. Truman https://t.co/sYm9VvAOiW— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
"May our country be always successful, but whether successful or otherwise, always right." -John Quincy Adams https://t.co/OlUtayQrsp— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
“America has never been united by blood or birth or soil. We are bound by ideals that move us beyond our backgrounds...” – George W. Bush https://t.co/tmo7M5tGEY— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
“We the people tell the government what to do, it doesn’t tell us.” – Ronald Reagan https://t.co/3AB6ZkeQ8S— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." -Franklin D. Roosevelt https://t.co/JJyAL71BBC— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
"The United States is not, and never will be, at war with Islam."— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
-Barack Obama https://t.co/kADJYbOUzE
"Let us all take more responsibility, not only for ourselves and our families but for our communities and our country." -Bill Clinton https://t.co/QStbRulhDJ— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
"If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader." -John Quincy Adams https://t.co/E7tth1pgx2— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
“A president’s hardest task is not to do what is right, but to know what is right.” – Lyndon Johnson https://t.co/gEF4DESDGc— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
“Think about every problem, every challenge, we face. The solution to each starts with education.” – George H.W. Bush https://t.co/OKzunrczRm— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017
“I would rather belong to a poor nation that was free than to a rich nation that had ceased to be in love with liberty.” – Woodrow Wilson https://t.co/dtml1qZ4hH— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 20, 2017