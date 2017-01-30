Story from US News

The Best (& Most Savage) Signs From This Weekend’s Protests

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images.
Has it really only been 11 days? Protestors have been taking to the streets, public squares, and airports almost every day since Donald Trump took office on January 20. This past weekend, thousands came to airports across the U.S. to stop people from being detained as a result of Friday's executive order banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries. And thousands are marching in the U.K., too. The Women's March — the largest inaugural protest in history — and the airport protests were just the beginning for many who oppose Trump's policies. As people are being separated from their families, activists are donating to the ACLU, signing petitions, posting their thoughts with the hashtag #NoMuslimBan, and, yes, marching and making signs. While we're still trying to make sense of it all, we can't help but appreciate the passion that's gone into so many of these messages. When little kids (and pets) are getting in on it, you know people are mobilizing. Below, a few of the best ones (visit Someecards for a lot more). We'll play favorites: That little girl with the "I Like Everyone" sign pretty much wins.
