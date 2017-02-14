Alyssa Milano Thinks Justin Trudeau Is So Hot She Self-Memed

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Donald Trump today. The pair conducted a roundtable about women in business. Their meeting was a stark contrast in styles, as the dapper and young Trudeau provided a counterpoint to Donald Trump, who is the oldest man ever elected president. Trudeau's policies are certainly eye-catching, but different qualities were on display during the meeting. Alyssa Milano put things very succinctly.
That's an excellent point. She went so far as to self-meme about it.
Me watching Trudeau translate himself into French. pic.twitter.com/yazecf1Nvj— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2017
Ivanka, Donald Trump's favorite daughter, seemed to agree.
Get you someone that looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/sxTAlpi4av— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2017
Ivanka looking like she's willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/fyR9ajm0OA— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 13, 2017
Later, Ivanka posed for a picture with Trudeau. Your move, Milano.
A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! ???? pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017
