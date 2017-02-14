Story from Pop Culture

Alyssa Milano Thinks Justin Trudeau Is So Hot She Self-Memed

Michael Hafford
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Donald Trump today. The pair conducted a roundtable about women in business. Their meeting was a stark contrast in styles, as the dapper and young Trudeau provided a counterpoint to Donald Trump, who is the oldest man ever elected president. Trudeau's policies are certainly eye-catching, but different qualities were on display during the meeting. Alyssa Milano put things very succinctly.
That's an excellent point. She went so far as to self-meme about it.
Ivanka, Donald Trump's favorite daughter, seemed to agree.
Later, Ivanka posed for a picture with Trudeau. Your move, Milano.
