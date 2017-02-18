Story from Entertainment News

Are JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers' Giving Us A Wedding Preview?

Tanya Edwards
The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and her fiancé (and final rose recipient) Jordan Rodgers are enjoying a long engagement following their whirlwind romance on the show. This week they left the wintry chill of Dallas (it's 75 degrees there!) to attend a wedding on Necker Island – and just might be giving us a preview of what their own wedding could look like.
The lovebirds (or is that lovedoe?) shared an airplane snap.

...and they're off! ✈️☁️

Jordan shared this cheeky photo on his Instagram. The beach looks nice, doesn't it?

Can(and I)did ??

Another sweet selfie, from what appears to be a rehearsal dinner.

Oh, it is love ❤

Later on the girls hopped on the table for some dancing, which we can totally see happening on JoJo and Jordan's wedding day.
As @benpatton put it, "Who needs a dance floor?" ?? | @joelle_fletcher @jrodgers11

The couple explored the island and made a cute new friend.

Aww ?

And played beach Olympics with the wedding party, including Jordan suiting up for some beach sumo wrestling. These fun activities seem so them!

Beach Olympics! ? | @benpatton @joelle_fletcher @jrodgers11

The couple have said repeatedly that they'll tie the knot this year. No doubt they are both taking notes at this gorgeous wedding weekend.
Of course, there's still no word on whether Rodgers' estranged brother, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, and his fiancé Olivia Munn will be attending the festivities.
