The Rodgers family may be gaining a daughter in Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who accepted Jordan Rodgers' proposal on Monday night's finale. They also have apparently been missing another son, Aaron Rodgers, for some time. During ABC's After the Rose special, Fletcher revealed that she still hasn't met her Green Bay Packer brother-in-law to-be.
"It's the same situation that it's been, but it's not something that we — it's not the focus for us right now, it's about us," she told Chris Harrison.
During the family visit episode weeks ago, Jordan explained the absence of the middle Rodgers brother: "Me and Aaron don't really have that much of a relationship," he said. "It's just kind of the way he's chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke]."
According to Entertainment Tonight, Aaron has been estranged from his family for some time. They don't appear on each other's social media feeds, and the last time they were photographed together was in 2014.
When Wisconsin ABC affiliate WISN asked Aaron about his brother's appearance on The Bachelorette last week, his response pretty much confirmed that things aren't good between them. "As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I'm just — I'm not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition."
Could the promise of a wedding bring Aaron back into the fold? As Jordan said on After the Rose, "We have to pick a date first."
