The Rodgers family may be gaining a daughter in Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, who accepted Jordan Rodgers' proposal on Monday night's finale. They also have apparently been missing another son, Aaron Rodgers, for some time. During ABC's After the Rose special, Fletcher revealed that she still hasn't met her Green Bay Packer brother-in-law to-be."It's the same situation that it's been, but it's not something that we — it's not the focus for us right now, it's about us," she told Chris Harrison.During the family visit episode weeks ago, Jordan explained the absence of the middle Rodgers brother: "Me and Aaron don't really have that much of a relationship," he said. "It's just kind of the way he's chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke]."