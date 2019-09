Somehow, Tiffany Trump Emerged From NYFW As A Victor

Tiffany Trump is no stranger to Fashion Week. The 23-year-old has been going to shows since at least 1995 when she attended one in New York with her mother, Marla Maples, and Donald Trump, who had not yet divorced. Since then, she’s occasionally spotted at shows ranging from Project Runway to Mara Hoffman, but definitely not at the same frequency (nor status) as her older sister, Ivanka Trump. This Fashion Week, Tiffany attended four minor shows, received an avalanche of positive press, and was embroiled in a public controversy where she came out on top. It’s an unlikely Cinderella story for anyone from the Trump family, especially in what’s been a tumultuous first month of the new administration. But Tiffany’s Fashion Week experience is a sign of how being the president’s second-banana of a daughter can ultimately play to her advantage. For Tiffany, it’s shaping up to be a good thing. Tiffany made appearances at Taoray Wang, Dennis Basso, Philipp Plein, and Vivienne Tam — none of which are particularly relevant shows on the Fashion Week roster. But, all received a marked increase in coverage with Tiffany’s appearance, and had the opportunity to shower her in accolades. “I met Tiffany in September [of 2016],” designer Taoray Wang told Refinery29. “She is absolutely a wonderful young lady. She’s very warm and down to earth. She’s very generous to give others encouragement.” Designer Anne Bowen of Nomad VII shared a similar story: “We were told Trump wasn’t even going to win. I said, 'Tiffany, what if he wins? You may need something [for the inauguration].' By the time it was done, he had won.” Wang isn't her only fan in fashion. “She’s a lovely girl. I’ve known her since she was a baby,” Dennis Basso, a fur and evening wear designer, told Fashion Week Daily . Unlike her other adult siblings, Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr., Tiffany Trump has played a less prominent role during her father’s campaign. Her mother, Marla Maples, was married to Donald Trump for six years, and acknowledged that she and Tiffany have had little interaction with him until they were asked to join his presidential campaign late in the cycle . Donald himself insinuated that he holds Tiffany in less regard compared to his other children: “I’m very proud of my children,” he said on a panel on Fox and Friends. “Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent, because she just got out of school, out of college, but Tiffany, who has also been so terrific.” He didn’t start following Tiffany on Twitter until after she gave a speech endorsing her father at the Republican National Convention. All of this paints a picture of Tiffany as the innocent bystander — her ties to President Trump are cast as purely familial, not ideological. This, coupled with her interest in fashion, makes her an attractive candidate to fashion designers who want to appeal to Trump voters without repelling liberal consumers in the process.