Tiffany Trump Reportedly Got Shunned At A NYFW Show, But Here’s What Really Happened

Tiffany Trump has been in the front row of a number of New York Fashion Week shows this season. So far, the First Daughter has attended Vivienne Tam, Dennis Basso, Philipp Plein, and Taoray Wang. But unlike Chelsea Clinton's NYFW cameo, some reports have made it seem like Trump's presence hasn't been met with a warm welcome from the fashion community. Today on The View, Whoopi Goldberg called out fashion editors for apparently not wanting to be seated next to Tiffany at Plein's show. However, that's not exactly what happened. According to former Wall Street Journal style columnist Christina Binkley, who tweeted about the situation, after two editors placed next to Tiffany felt uncomfortable and were subsequently moved to new seats, the prime front-row real estate next to Tiffany was only left empty for a minute or two. "Several more people came and sat down; one of them was a famous creative director," Binkley told Refinery29. "As I was chatting with them, a Philipp Plein executive came over and asked those guys to move because Philipp’s sister and girlfriend wanted to sit there — it turned out those ended up being highly covetable seats!" she explained to us. "It was absolutely a case of musical chairs. That photograph I tweeted lives on in history now, creating this urban legend that she was sitting there lonely, with empty seats beside her." Some of the editors who chronicled the front row seating shuffle on social media were then harshly criticized, like Fashionista's editor-in-chief, Alyssa Vingan Klein. "I didn’t even want to get involved in that conversation at all; I know Tiffany has to live her life," Klein told Refinery29. "I know she didn’t do anything to any of us. I was merely making an observation [on Twitter]. I don't think that when Tiffany Trump came to New York Fashion Week shows — when so many people in fashion were staunchly supporting Hillary and were so vehemently against Trump’s policies — she expected nothing to happen, and that she could just go to a show, and everyone in the industry would be accepting and welcoming. I didn’t want to make a statement like 'Oh, she shouldn’t be here.'" So, even though Goldberg's account of what happened wasn't quite correct, the co-host extended an offer to Tiffany, telling her she'd happy to take up any empty seats next to the First Daughter. "You know what? Tiffany, I'm supposed to go to a couple more shows, and I don't know what's gonna happen, but I'm coming to sit with you. Nobody's talking politics — you're looking at fashion," Goldberg said. "I just thought it was mean. You know what? I don't want to talk about your dad, but girl, I will sit next to you, because I've been there where people say, 'Oh, we're not gonna sit next to you.' I'll find your ass and sit next to you." Politics aside, Goldberg has a point. Fashion Week is a pretty hard place to score a seat (even for editors in the industry). Even if the situation wasn't nearly as mean-spirited or dramatic as originally reported, hey, it was certainly a kind gesture for The View host to offer to keep Tiffany company at future shows.
