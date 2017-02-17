Kendall Jenner’s Coat Is Affordable — & From The Men’s Section

So, we kind of got over gendered shopping sections a long time ago. Now, it seems Kendall Jenner is saying au revoir to men's and women's areas of her favorite fast fashion stores, too. The model stepped out in a shearling coat from ASOS' men's section that, for the first time in a while, is actually pretty affordable. During Fashion Week, Jenner turned out stellar look after look in New York this season. And excluding that hat at the Marc Jacobs show yesterday, it wasn't hard to picture ourselves in pretty much every ensemble. (Unlike the traveling getups usually worn by Jenner and her pals, the Hadid sisters, because who's really going to wear crop tops at the airport, you feel us?). But this menswear moment Jenner surprised us with just might be our favorite. She paired the under-$150 shearling with a sweatshirt from that Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration that's about to be everywhere, plus some two-tone denim, and, of course, her signature heeled boot (which Kendall sports when she's not in a white sneaker). We have to give a shout out to those stellar '90s throwback shades, too. If you're trying to to pull off a similar getup, we suggest foregoing the pricey sweatshirt and waiting for warmer weather to swap it with your favorite tee. That way, you can skip the penny-pinching, (and also make the look your own). And if you're not down with a pair of snakeskin boots, try Kendall's plan B: a sensible tennis shoe. The focus here is the jacket, anyway, and at a price point that's that chill, you'll probably have enough coins left over to save up for your next Jenner-inspired steal, too.
Advertisement