Yesterday, North was photographed wearing a Kanye West-themed moto by her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian. She may not have been at her dad's Yeezy Season 5 presentation in New York , but the stylish toddler was repping the family from afar with her outfit. The hand-painted jacket featured lyrics from The Life of Pablo's "Famous," surrounded by two-tone pink roses. The jacket was created by artist Elizabeth Ilsley , who creates bespoke artwork on jackets like North's (either vintage that she sources, or provided by the customer), per her website , for both adults and kids. Past clients include Florence Welch and Pandora Sykes, so West is in good fashion-girl company. While you can get your own version of the 3-year-old's topper, Ilsley wrote on Instagram that she painted the toddlers-sized "Woke Up And Felt The Vibe" moto specifically for North.