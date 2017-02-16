We know North West has first dibs on any new Yeezy designs. (She's the family's fashion muse, after all.) But the toddler recently showed off some of her best merch yet — and it actually wasn't from any of her father's tours, or even from his latest Adidas collection.
Yesterday, North was photographed wearing a Kanye West-themed moto by her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian. She may not have been at her dad's Yeezy Season 5 presentation in New York, but the stylish toddler was repping the family from afar with her outfit. The hand-painted jacket featured lyrics from The Life of Pablo's "Famous," surrounded by two-tone pink roses. The jacket was created by artist Elizabeth Ilsley, who creates bespoke artwork on jackets like North's (either vintage that she sources, or provided by the customer), per her website, for both adults and kids. Past clients include Florence Welch and Pandora Sykes, so West is in good fashion-girl company. While you can get your own version of the 3-year-old's topper, Ilsley wrote on Instagram that she painted the toddlers-sized "Woke Up And Felt The Vibe" moto specifically for North.
Between North's jacket and Penelope Disick's metallic booties, it looks like the Kardashian-West-Disick children had the best-dressed Valentine's Day of all.
