A Kimye Clothing Line For Kids Is Coming (& Of Course North Is The Model)

Kimye is coming out with a clothing line for children, and if they don't call it Kidye, we're going to be seriously disappointed. Kim Kardashian shared the news in several Snapchat posts yesterday. The reality star tapped her 3-year-old daughter, North West, to model two looks from the line: a yellow shearling-lined jacket and a matching sequined dress with a high neck. “Hey, where’s our model?" Kardashian says in one video. "See daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces."
According to her mother, North had a hand in the design process. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric," Kardashian revealed. And while Kardashian refers to the line as "Yeezy," it's currently unclear if the collection will actually be part of Kanye West's main Yeezy line. The rapper is set to show his fifth season at New York Fashion Week this month, setting up the perfect opportunity to unveil some new micro-fashion. Should we brace ourselves for toddlers toppling over in a snowstorm? And will Saint be FROW-ing in red velvet?
