A Kimye Clothing Line For Kids Is Coming (& Of Course North Is The Model)

According to her mother, North had a hand in the design process. “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric," Kardashian revealed. And while Kardashian refers to the line as "Yeezy," it's currently unclear if the collection will actually be part of Kanye West's main Yeezy line. The rapper is set to show his fifth season at New York Fashion Week this month, setting up the perfect opportunity to unveil some new micro-fashion. Should we brace ourselves for toddlers toppling over in a snowstorm? And will Saint be FROW-ing in red velvet?