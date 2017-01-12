In a world that makes literally no sense from second to second, we used to be able to count on the Kardashians. Of course, they too have been swept up into the insanity of the moment. Kim was robbed in Paris, apparently by pensioners. And Kanye's blonde hair seems to have removed thoughts from his brain and replaced them with the word "TRUMP" in eighty-foot-high golden neon. So it makes sense that they would stage an impromptu photoshoot at an unidentified location. Why not reintroduce yourself to social media with some Larry Clark-inspired family portraits?
One tweet nailed exactly the vibe.
Still trying to figure out whose house Kim and Kanye decided to go play "middle class" in pic.twitter.com/CKaMfeOdHK— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2017
BuzzFeed's Sylvia Obell answered her own question. The house belongs to legendary superproducer Rick Rubin. She breaks down exactly how and where the photos were taken, using this BBC Radio One tour of his Shangri-La recording studio for reference. You'll want to click through, Obell does some high-impact detective work.
For the uninitiated, Rubin is the bearded wizard behind many of your favorite albums. That includes several by Kanye and also the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Johnny Cash, Lady Gaga, Tom Petty, and a list of others too long to count. The man cofounded Def Jam will Russell Simmons. So Kimye's "middle class" is the rest of America's "legendary superproducer."
