Suspects In Kardashian Paris Robbery Have Reportedly Confessed

Some of the 17 suspects detained in connection with Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery have reportedly begun to confess, according to French network TF1/LCI. Six men compose the gang, with five men entering the room and a sixth waiting in a getaway vehicle. The robbery was apparently a family affair, as the driver is reportedly the son of one of the robbers. The network further reports that the suspects have criminal records including cocaine trafficking, counterfeiting, and, naturally, diamond theft. The robbers themselves were apparently older than expected, as TF1/LCI reports that the youngest is 54 and the oldest 72. Their age gives them something in common with these four pensioners who pulled off a major diamond heist, as detailed in the New York Times. Like the Paris robbers, the British criminals were eventually caught. Someone is going to make a truly terrible movie out of this one day. The diamonds in the Paris heist, by the way, have yet to be found.
