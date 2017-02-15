Gigi Hadid & Zayn Are Loved Up On Valentine’s Day

In case you were wondering, no, that whole making-fun-of-Asian-features drama didn't break up Gigi Hadid and Zayn. To all appearances, Zigi is still going strong. We know this because Hadid posted a very affectionate photo of her and the British pop star yesterday in honor of Valentine's Day. While it's unclear if the couple actually spent the day together — it is Fashion Week, after all, and they were reportedly on different coasts — the model wanted to make sure everyone knew she had a Valentine.
"Everyday," she captioned the pic, which is so sweet that we feel bad for pointing out that it should be "every day." Hadid also spent the day wearing a Zayn T-shirt in a nod to her main man. And what about Zayn? He's made no mention of love on social media, though he has spent a lot of time promoting his new emoji app and tweeting about "party time." Get off Twitter and hit up 1-800-FLOWERS now, man.
